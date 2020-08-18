Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 26,567 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 289.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 102,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. 735,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

