Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 38,072 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FOX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

