Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 7,585 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 897,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.19 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders have sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.