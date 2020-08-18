Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Chevron stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,457,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,506. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

