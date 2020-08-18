Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. 30,493,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

