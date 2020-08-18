Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.55. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.