Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,620 shares of company stock worth $10,705,633. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 5,957,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,994,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -636.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.