Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,291 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

