Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $6.04 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

