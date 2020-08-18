Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,677,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,893,457. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $275.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

