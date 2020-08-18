Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.92. The company has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

