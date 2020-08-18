Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 29,016 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

