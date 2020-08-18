Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 7,450 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.01. 1,692,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.