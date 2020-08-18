Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 82,945 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,945 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 6,944,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,512. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

