Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of GM stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,763,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,563,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

