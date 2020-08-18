Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 4,113 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

