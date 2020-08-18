Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,858 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 407,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 898.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 586,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,402,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,726,070. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

