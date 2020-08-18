Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

