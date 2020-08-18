Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 173,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,476. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

