Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR: BMW):

8/12/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.88 ($68.09). 829,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

