Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,318.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $512,418.55 and $35,318.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00042324 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

