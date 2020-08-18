Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BGNE. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Shares of BGNE traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beigene will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total value of $1,838,060.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,681,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,660,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $245,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,491 shares of company stock valued at $50,692,454 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Beigene by 4.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Beigene by 175.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Beigene by 30.8% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 40.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

