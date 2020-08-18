Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.79. 2,256,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,237. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

