BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEST. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

BEST stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 1,887,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BEST has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BEST by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

