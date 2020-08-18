BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells $36,940.40 in Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $36,940.40.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,851.70.

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $30,829.59.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 223,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,772. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.67.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. On average, analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeyondAirInc . by 2,888.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

