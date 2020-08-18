Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Biocept from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of Biocept stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,941,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,438. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.