BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells $948,000.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 2,046,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,014. The company has a market cap of $463.29 million, a PE ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

