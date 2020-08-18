Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,285. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

