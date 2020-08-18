bitCNY Hits 1-Day Volume of $90.56 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $90.56 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.01824919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00136197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

