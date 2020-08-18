BitcoinZ Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and Exrates. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $789,371.47 and approximately $59,174.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00695616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00093786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00079498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,620,160,198 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

