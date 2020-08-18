Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00478871 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00011999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003096 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

