Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Richard A. Noll Purchases 15,000 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 732,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.
