BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $592.03. 411,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.70 and its 200-day moving average is $513.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

