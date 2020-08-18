Blockport Price Up 21.1% This Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $19,131.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00138684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.01827575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00192648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00135932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.