Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,464. The firm has a market cap of $332.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.34. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211,739 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 41.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,291 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.