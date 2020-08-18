bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,330 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of bluebird bio worth $57,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after buying an additional 591,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 151.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 270,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 75.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 417,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 179,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,052. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.