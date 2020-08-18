Bonpay (BON) Market Capitalization Tops $110,842.62

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $110,842.62 and $4,136.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00141162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.01834068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00192215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

