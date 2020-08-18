Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234,219.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $234,219.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, LBank and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.21 or 0.05524497 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox, CoinEgg, Gate.io, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

