BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 957,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,403,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

