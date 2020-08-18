Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

