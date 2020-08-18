Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $466.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.80 million and the lowest is $462.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $528.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after buying an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,430,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 308,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 340,786 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. 754,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.