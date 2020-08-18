Brokerages Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. IBM reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.06 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

IBM stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,786. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the second quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the first quarter worth $118,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM in the second quarter worth $181,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

