Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.11.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

