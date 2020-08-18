Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Announce $2.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $2.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $13.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 362,268 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.17. The stock had a trading volume of 356,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,412. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

