Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.39). Zillow Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

ZG stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.44. 14,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

