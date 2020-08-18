Brokerages Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.44. Air Products & Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.56. The company had a trading volume of 845,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,692. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $299.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.