Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 279,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

