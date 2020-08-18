Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $89.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.83 million. Exponent posted sales of $95.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $371.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.70 million to $372.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $416.53 million to $417.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. 147,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,785 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,764 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.