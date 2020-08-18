Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE HES traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 154,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,601. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hess by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305,777 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 92,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

