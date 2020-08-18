Brokerages Expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Analysts expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. L3Harris posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 22.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 19.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.55. 1,394,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,529. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.